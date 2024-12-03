TyTy Washington News: Near triple-double in G League
Washington tallied 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 119-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
Washington struggled with his shot en route to a season-low 14 points, but he tied his season-best mark with eight rebounds and fell one assist away from a double-double. Across five G League appearances, Washington has averaged 20.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.
