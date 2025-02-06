TyTy Washington News: Off injury report for Friday
Washington (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Jazz.
An illness held Washington out of action in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but the two-way player is set to be available off Phoenix's bench Friday. The 23-year-old is logging 7.0 minutes per game over seven appearances with the Suns this season, so his availability isn't likely to significantly impact the rotation.
