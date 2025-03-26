TyTy Washington News: Posts G League triple-double

Washington logged 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-100 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Washington led his squad in points, rebounds and assists while earning his first G League triple-double of the season in Tuesday's game. The two-way guard has only seen action off the bench with Phoenix but has remained a key piece in the Valley Suns' lineup throughout the campaign. During that time, he's averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 32.8 minutes per contest for the G League team.