TyTy Washington News: Powers squad to G League win

Washington recorded 26 points (10-27 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Valley Suns' 109-103 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars.

This wasn't a pretty shooting line by Washington, but his team-high 26 points and nine rebounds were enough to get the job done. He continues to produce at a high level for Valley, now averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.2 minutes through six appearances this season.