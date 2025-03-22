TyTy Washington News: Season-high 39 points in G League

Washington recorded 39 points (15-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 139-125 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

It was a standout showing by the 2022 first-rounder, who tallied game-high figures in points and dimes while setting a new season high in scoring. Despite the absences of Bradley Beal (hamstring), Grayson Allen (foot) and Vasilije Micic (illness) in Phoenix's backcourt, Washington continues to see the bulk of his reps in the G League. Through four outings in the month of March with the Valley Suns, Washington is averaging 26.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from deep.