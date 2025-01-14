TyTy Washington News: Solid all-around performance

Washington had a team-high 30 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in Friday's 115-113 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Washington has been solid in the G League this season. He averages 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game for his squad. He shoots an impressive 47.1 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from deep.