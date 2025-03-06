TyTy Washington News: Team-high 24 points in G League

Washington closed with 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during the G League Valley Suns' 136-127 loss to the Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

Washington led Valley in scoring Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to power the team to victory. While the 2022 first-rounder has a two-way deal with Phoenix, he's appeared in just 10 contests and played 9.3 minutes per game with the parent club. Washington has started each of his 15 outings during the G League regular season, however, and he's averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes while shooting 46.1 percent from deep.