Tyus Jones headshot

Tyus Jones News: Back in rotation Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jones accumulated two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two assists over eight minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.

Jones moved back into the rotation, albeit for a brief garbage-time appearance. While Jones does provide the Nuggets with an additional ball-handling option, it's clear that he is unlikely to play meaningful minutes on most nights. For now, he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.

Tyus Jones
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
