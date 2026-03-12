Tyus Jones News: Back in rotation Wednesday
Jones accumulated two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two assists over eight minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.
Jones moved back into the rotation, albeit for a brief garbage-time appearance. While Jones does provide the Nuggets with an additional ball-handling option, it's clear that he is unlikely to play meaningful minutes on most nights. For now, he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More