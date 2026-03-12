Tyus Jones News: Back in rotation Wednesday

Jones accumulated two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two assists over eight minutes during Wednesday's 129-93 win over the Rockets.

Jones moved back into the rotation, albeit for a brief garbage-time appearance. While Jones does provide the Nuggets with an additional ball-handling option, it's clear that he is unlikely to play meaningful minutes on most nights. For now, he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.