Tyus Jones News: Dishes out eight assists in opener

Jones provided 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 overtime victory over the Clippers.

Jones compiled an efficient stat line. premiering as the team's new point guard. Things didn't work out with the Wizards, but he joined a team without a true point guard and is set for a fresh start with a contender. Jones has no shortage of options at his disposal, so he should start racking up assists at a good clip with the Suns. While his scoring might be lacking amid his prolific teammates, he's a great option if you're looking for a sleeper dime-dropper.