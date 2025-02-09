Tyus Jones News: Double-double against Denver

Jones closed with 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and 10 assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Nuggets.

The double-double was the fifth of the season for Jones, and his first since Dec. 13. The 28-year-old guard has seen increased usage of late with both Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) on the shelf, scoring in double digits in three straight games and averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 boards and 3.0 threes over that stretch despite shooting just 35.9 percent from the floor.