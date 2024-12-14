Tyus Jones News: Double-double in Friday's win

Jones logged 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 134-126 win over the Jazz.

It's the fourth double-double of the season for the point guard, and all of them have come in the last 11 games. Over that stretch, Jones is averaging 15.0 points, 7.9 assists, 2.9 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.5 steals while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, 49.2 percent from long distance and 90.0 percent from the charity stripe.