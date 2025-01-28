Tyus Jones News: Drains five threes Monday
Jones produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 111-109 win over the Clippers.
The Suns pulled a huge win over the Clippers on Monday and Jones had an impressive performance, highlighting the fact that the five three-pointers made were one shy of his season-high mark. Even though Jones has a secondary role on offense for the Suns, he's been trending in the right direction of late and has scored in double digits in three of his last four appearances.
