Tyus Jones News: Hands out 12 assists

Jones racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and 12 assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 loss to the Nets.

The 12 assists were a season-high mark for Jones, who has handed 10 or more dimes in three of his last five appearances. He's making an impact as a playmaker in an offense that features three high-usage players in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Given that he has a minor role in the offensive scheme from a scoring perspective, Jones' fantasy value will be tied to what he can do as a playmaker rather than what he can do as a scoring weapon. Over his last five appearances, Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 9.4 assists per game.