Tyus Jones headshot

Tyus Jones News: Hands out 12 assists in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:52am

Jones accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Jones moved into the starting lineup due to the absence of Bradley Beal (calf), and the veteran floor general made the most of the opportunity by dishing double-digit dimes for the first time since Feb. 8. Beal's status for the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Pelicans is uncertain, but if he can't go, Jones is expected to remain in the starting lineup.

Tyus Jones
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
