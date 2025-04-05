Tyus Jones News: Hands out six dimes

Jones provided 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 123-103 loss to the Celtics.

Devin Booker was the Suns' go-to option on offense due to the absence of Kevin Durant (ankle) and the woeful performance of Bradley Beal (hamstring). Still, among the players with secondary roles, Jones did a good job both as a scorer and playmaker. The veteran floor general has scored in double digits in three of his last seven outings off the bench. While he's not going to steal the starting role off Collin Gillespie anytime soon, Jones could be worth a look in deep category-based leagues as a streaming option.