Tyus Jones News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Jones will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Indiana, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Max Christie (ankle) is back and starting after a one-game layoff, so Jones will return to the second unit. Jones' upside is muted in the reserve role, so he can only be viewed as a low-end, assist specialist in deep leagues.

Tyus Jones
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
