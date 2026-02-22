Tyus Jones News: Headed to bench
Jones will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Indiana, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Max Christie (ankle) is back and starting after a one-game layoff, so Jones will return to the second unit. Jones' upside is muted in the reserve role, so he can only be viewed as a low-end, assist specialist in deep leagues.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
