Tyus Jones News: Held scoreless

Jones totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jones saw his lowest workload of the season in the overtime loss and was held without a point for the second time this campaign. He's in the midst of a brutal slump, posting averages of 7.4 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers on 38.2 percent shooting over his last five games.