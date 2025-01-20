Tyus Jones News: Leads from deep in double figures

Jones had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and four assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 118-92 loss to Cleveland.

Jones provided a spark from deep in Monday's contest, leading all Suns players in shots made from deep while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and finishing as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Jones has connected on three or more threes in 15 outings this season, his first game with more than one three in his last six contests.