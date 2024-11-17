Tyus Jones News: Nabs double-double in defeat

Jones totaled 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jones tallied a game-high 11 assists, tying his previous season high from Oct. 31 against the Clippers. The point guard had a decent bounce-back outing against the Timberwolves after posting seven points and shooting 2-for-8 from the field in Friday's loss to the Thunder. Through 14 regular-season appearances, the 28-year-old has averaged 10.6 points, 6.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.5 minutes per game.