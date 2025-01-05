Fantasy Basketball
Tyus Jones News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 2:52pm

Jones (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Jones was sidelined for Saturday's loss to the Pacers due to an illness, which was his first absence of the season. However, the Suns' starting point guard should be back in action Monday. Across 13 December outings, Jone averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game.

