Tyus Jones News: Records five steals

Jones closed with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and five steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-100 victory over the Lakers.

With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal back in the mix, it's inevitable that Jones will see lower usage rates going forward. This was Jones' seventh game of his career with at least five steals, and he'll continue to be a hold in most fantasy formats for his playmaking and elite steal rate going forward.