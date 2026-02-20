Tyus Jones News: Scores 13 points in start
Jones ended with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and six assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Jones moved back into the starting lineup, scoring double digits for the fourth time this season, and for the first time as a member of the Mavericks. With Cooper Flagg dealing with a foot injury, Jones moved into an elevated role. Dallas has shown very little trust in any of its point guard options thus far, meaning Jones could certainly be given a shot at starting, at least for the foreseeable future. If you need assists and steals, perhaps he is worth taking a chance on.
