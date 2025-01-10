Tyus Jones News: Scores 16 points in victory
Jones had 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 win over the Hawks.
Jones delivered a solid bounce-back outing after posting only four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, and one rebound across 22 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Hornets. The 28-year-old point guard was fairly efficient Thursday, and he led the starting lineup with his four three-pointers. Over his last five outings, Jones has averaged 10.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest.
