Tyus Jones News: Season-high 22 points

Jones finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to the Kings.

Jones caught fire from deep en route to season highs in points and made three-pointers, but his increased scoring came at the detriment of his playmaking, as he tied his season-low mark in assists. Through 10 appearances, the veteran guard has averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.