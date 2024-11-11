Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyus Jones headshot

Tyus Jones News: Season-high 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Jones finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to the Kings.

Jones caught fire from deep en route to season highs in points and made three-pointers, but his increased scoring came at the detriment of his playmaking, as he tied his season-low mark in assists. Through 10 appearances, the veteran guard has averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

Tyus Jones
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now