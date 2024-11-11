Tyus Jones News: Season-high 22 points
Jones finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to the Kings.
Jones caught fire from deep en route to season highs in points and made three-pointers, but his increased scoring came at the detriment of his playmaking, as he tied his season-low mark in assists. Through 10 appearances, the veteran guard has averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now