Tyus Jones News: Sees 12 minutes off bench

Jones closed with four points (2-4 FG), three assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to Minnesota in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jones logged just three postseason appearances for the Nuggets for an average of 10.0 minutes per contest. Denver picked up Jones after he was waived by Dallas, but he was used sparingly with 11 regular-season appearances and 8.4 minutes per contest.