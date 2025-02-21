Tyus Jones News: Shooting woes in loss

Jones notched three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Spurs.

Jones delivered a lackluster performance on the offensive end, but he did record a block for just the seventh time this season. The 28-year-old had scored in double figures in each of his last five outings entering Thursday, though he struggled to get much of anything going against the Spurs. Over his last 10 appearances, Jones has averaged 8.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per contest. He has recorded 31.9/32.7/87.5 shooting splits in that 10-game span.