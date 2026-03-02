Tyus Jones headshot

Tyus Jones News: Signs on with Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 2:28pm

Jones agreed to a contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones is expected to eat up minutes behind Jamal Murray in Denver's backcourt. Jones was waived by the Mavs on Friday after being traded twice before the trade deadline. The Duke product has appeared in 56 games this season across stops in Phoenix and Dallas and is averaging 3.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15.8 minutes per contest.

Tyus Jones
Denver Nuggets
