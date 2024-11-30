Tyus Jones News: Sniffs double-double

Jones produced 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Warriors.

Jones had an impressive performance Saturday, though he's been playing at a high level of late. The 10-year veteran has scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances while also dishing out nine or more dimes four times in that span. He's exceeded expectations this season, and he's rewarding fantasy managers who trusted in him in standard formats, as he's managed to remain in a starting role while enjoying a decent usage rate considering he often shares the floor with ball-dominant players such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (calf).