Tyus Jones News: Starting Friday
Jones will start Friday versus the Timberwolves.
This will be Jones' second start in a Mavericks uniform, but through three games in Dallas, his minutes have yet to exceed 20. In his previous Mavs' start this season, Jones finished with two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one turnover in 15 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More