Tyus Jones headshot

Tyus Jones News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Jones will start Friday versus the Timberwolves.

This will be Jones' second start in a Mavericks uniform, but through three games in Dallas, his minutes have yet to exceed 20. In his previous Mavs' start this season, Jones finished with two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one turnover in 15 minutes.

Tyus Jones
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago