Jones will start in Monday's game against Memphis, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 28-year-old point guard will return to the starting five due to Bradley Beal (calf) being sidelined. Over 10 outings (three starts) since the All-Star break, Jones has averaged 5.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 21.4 minutes per contest.