Tyus Jones News: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

Jones ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jones scored a season-high 15 points in this contest, but as often happens with him, Jones' impact on the boxscore goes well beyond his scoring figures. This was his first game with at least 10 points, five boards and five dimes, and he's been doing a good job as the starting point guard in a star-studded offense. He's averaging 10.3 points and 6.8 assists per game to open the campaign.