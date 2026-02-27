Tyus Jones News: To be waived by Dallas
The Mavericks plan to waive Jones ahead of the March 1 waiver deadline, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports Friday.
Jones was traded twice ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline and appeared in eight games (two starts) with Dallas before the club decided to part ways with him. He'll likely draw interest from playoff-contending teams in need of point guard depth.
Tyus Jones
Free Agent
