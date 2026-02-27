Tyus Jones headshot

Tyus Jones News: To be waived by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:58pm

The Mavericks plan to waive Jones ahead of the March 1 waiver deadline, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports Friday.

Jones was traded twice ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline and appeared in eight games (two starts) with Dallas before the club decided to part ways with him. He'll likely draw interest from playoff-contending teams in need of point guard depth.

Tyus Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyus Jones See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago