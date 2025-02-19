Ulrich Chomche Injury: Done for season with MCL tear

Chomche was diagnosed Wednesday with a partial proximal MCL tear in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca, Chomche suffered the injury during his most recent appearance with the G League's Raptors 905 in a 130-116 loss to the Cleveland Charge last Thursday, when a teammate fell on his leg. Though his rookie season will come to an end, the Raptors are hopeful that Chomche can complete his rehab in advance of the Las Vegas Summer League in July. While playing under a two-way deal this season, the No. 57 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft appeared in just seven games for Toronto, averaging 0.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 4.6 minutes per contest.