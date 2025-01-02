Ulrich Chomche News: Barely visible Wednesday
Chomche posted no counting stats in one minute during Wednesday's 130-113 win over the Nets.
Chomche played one minute during garbage time, bringing his season total to just 20 minutes. To this point, he has scored two points, offering very little in terms of viable production. With the Raptors starting to get healthy players back on the floor, the path to minutes for Chomche is basically non-existent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now