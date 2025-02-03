Ulrich Chomche News: Posts solid final line in G League

Chomche tallied 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks across 27 minutes Sunday during the G league Raptors 905's 124-101 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Chomche enjoyed a perfect shooting performance from the field and led his team in blocks. He hasn't been a consistent contributor in the scoring column for the majority of the regular season but has been locked in of late, reaching double figures in back-to-back showings.