Ulrich Chomche headshot

Ulrich Chomche News: Sees uptick in playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Chomche tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and four blocks across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 101-95 loss to the G League College Park Skyhawks.

Chomche posted his best scoring performance of the season and led the team in rebounds. It's also worth noting that he logged 24 minutes Wednesday after playing 14 minutes in each of his first two appearances of the season, so it appears he's working to carve out a significant bench role.

