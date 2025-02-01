Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vasilije Micic headshot

Vasilije Micic Injury: Exits game due to left ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 5:51pm

Micic suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Nuggets and was helped to the locker room, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Micic rolled his left ankle while attempting to change direction. He couldn't put any weight on his left leg while being helped off the court, and he is considered doubtful to return. KJ Simpson should see an uptick in playing time due to Micic's injury.

Vasilije Micic
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now