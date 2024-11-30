Vasilije Micic Injury: Gets probable tag

Micic is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Hawks due to right knee soreness.

Micic logged nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 99-98 loss to the Knicks. If he ultimately gets the green light, the guard figures to again be in line for a heavy workload, as LaMelo Ball (calf) and Tre Mann (back) will again be sidelined. In fact, both are expected to be out for at least to more weeks, meaning Micic could see some more extended playing time in the immediate future if his health allows it.