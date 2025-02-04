Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vasilije Micic headshot

Vasilije Micic Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 3:34pm

Micic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Micic was able to suit up in Monday's loss to Washington after having been deemed questionable due to the left ankle injury, during which he posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) already ruled out, KJ Simpson and Isaiah Wong could see a bump in minutes if Micic is sidelined.

Vasilije Micic
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now