Vasilije Micic Injury: Iffy to make Suns debut Tuesday
Micic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus Memphis.
Micic may have to wait to make his Suns debut while he deals with a left ankle sprain. The 31-year-old should provide valuable depth in the backcourt, though he is unlikely to receive significant minutes with his new club on a consistent basis. Over his last 10 appearances with the Hornets (five starts), Micic averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per contest.
