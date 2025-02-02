Vasilije Micic Injury: Officially questionable for Monday

Micic (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Micic suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Nuggets and required assistance to the locker room. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Tre Mann (back) already sidelined, Micic's injury forced KJ Simpson into increased playing time. However, it appears the veteran Micic has avoided a long-term injury and may stick in the starting lineup for the injury-depleted Hornets moving forward.