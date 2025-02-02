Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vasilije Micic headshot

Vasilije Micic Injury: Officially questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:20pm

Micic (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Micic suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Nuggets and required assistance to the locker room. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Tre Mann (back) already sidelined, Micic's injury forced KJ Simpson into increased playing time. However, it appears the veteran Micic has avoided a long-term injury and may stick in the starting lineup for the injury-depleted Hornets moving forward.

Vasilije Micic
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now