Vasilije Micic headshot

Vasilije Micic Injury: Traded to Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 11:01am

The Suns acquired Micic and Cody Martin from Charlotte in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Micic was having a fine season in Charlotte prior to this trade, appearing in 36 games with averages of 7.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds. The Hornets are in the early stages of a rebuild, however, while the Suns are built to compete now. It's not a great spot for fantasy value, however, as Tyus Jones is the starting point guard and Devin Booker often plays some minutes at the point as well.

Vasilije Micic
Phoenix Suns
