Vasilije Micic Injury: Won't debut Saturday
Micic (recently traded) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Micic and Cody Martin were traded from the Hornets to the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick. Micic and Martin have been unable to make their Suns debut as the trade is still pending, and their next opportunity to take the floor for Phoenix is Tuesday against Memphis.
