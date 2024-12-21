Vasilije Micic News: Drops 20 points in spot start

Micic recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and four assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 108-98 loss to the 76ers.

Micic filled in admirably, scoring a team-high 20 points in the absence of LaMelo Ball who was resting as part of his injury management plan. After playing a meaningful role during the time Ball was sidelined, Micic is now likely to feature prominently only when the star point guard is resting or succumbs to another injury.