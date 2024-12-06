Vasilije Micic News: Hands out season-high 12 assists

Micic notched 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and 12 assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-101 loss to New York.

Micic has taken advantage of the absence of LaMelo Ball (calf) to put up solid numbers, and he could have value as a streaming option in some formats as long as Ball remains sidelined. The 12 dimes were a season-high mark for Micic, and he's averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game since moving to a starting role on Nov. 29. With Ball expected to be sidelined the next two weeks at the earliest, Micic could be a solid pickup in most formats.