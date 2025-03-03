Vasilije Micic News: Makes team debut

Micic played the final 1:35 of Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Timberwolves and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

Micic saw action for the first time since Feb. 3, after he missed his final game as a member of the Hornets on Feb. 5 due to a left ankle injury before being traded to the Suns a day later. The 31-year-old guard has been healthy for nearly a month, but since he hasn't been a member of the Phoenix rotation, it wasn't until the tail end of a blowout Sunday that he got the chance to make his team debut. Given that Phoenix has ample guard depth and everybody except Cody Martin (sports hernia) healthy at the moment, Micic may be in store for few opportunities over the final six weeks of the season.