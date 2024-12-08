Vasilije Micic News: Nears double-double

Micic accumulated 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 win over the Pacers.

Micic turned in a solid night from beyond the arc and led the Hornets in assists, nearly securing his second double-double of December. He continues to see a sizable uptick in opportunities while LaMelo Bell (calf) and Tre Mann (back) remain sidelined.