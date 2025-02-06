Vasilije Micic News: Off injury report for Friday

Micic (ankle) has been removed from the injury report and is likely to make his debut with his new team Friday against the Jazz.

Micic was recently acquired by the Suns ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the deal that sent Jusuf Nurkic to the Hornets. The 30-year-old guard is trending toward making his debut Friday for Phoenix. He's averaging a career-high 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game to go along with 3.5 assists per contest and should provide some depth for the Suns in the backcourt moving forward.