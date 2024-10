Micic contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 10 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to Miami.

Micic played a season-low 10 minutes and was held scoreless for the first time through three games. With Brandon Miller (hip) and Josh Green (Achilles) sidelined, more minutes should be available for Micic. However, Tre Mann has emerged as the primary beneficiary after a couple of strong offensive performances.