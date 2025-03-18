Fantasy Basketball
Vasilije Micic

Vasilije Micic News: Scoreless in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Micic grabbed two rebounds in six minutes in Monday's 129-89 loss to the Raptors.

Micic had played for less than two minutes with the Suns before Monday, when he got six minutes of playing time amidst a major blowout. The 31-year-old didn't attempt a shot, only picking up a pair of rebounds to tally in the box score. Micic saw consistent playing time with the Hornets earlier this season, but has been relegated to the end of the bench since being traded.

Vasilije Micic
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
